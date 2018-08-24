Popular

Where to find the Dusty Divot battle stars in Fornite's weekly treasure hunt

The Road Trip skin is within reach.

Week 7 of Fortnite Season 5 means new challenges and the release of the Road Trip skin. Since we're all sprinting to unlock it, here's where to find the battle stars in the 'Follow the treasure map found in Dusty Divot' challenge. The map depicts three trees, and those very trees are just a hop and a skip from Dusty Divot itself. 

Check out the map below for a general location, or the image below that for exactly where to look. 

