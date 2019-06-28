Where to find Fortnite's three clocks

Time is money, kids, don't you ever forget it—especially with this week's Fortnite Season 10 challenge that tasks you with hunting down three clocks somewhere on the island. It's a simple challenge, really, but the clocks are specific. Lucky for you, we can save you some time, because we've found all three clock locations for you.

One of the clocks is on the clock tower in Neo Tilted, the other can be found in Junk Junction, and the third one is tricky—it's found on a hill just southeast of Fatal Fields in the desert biome. It's not really a clock, it's just a hill with some cars and it's made to look like a clock face. Either way, visit all three locations for some easy Battle Stars.

