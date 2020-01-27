Fortnite and Warner Bros. tease a Birds of Prey crossover event

Epic Games has dropped a little hint teasing that Birds of Prey will be the theme of Fortnite's next crossover event. Birds of Prey is the upcoming spin-off to Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero film, Suicide Squad.

This hint appeared in the form of a Twitter exchange between the Warner Bros. official account and the Fortnite official account. Warner Bros. tweeted a video of the movie's cast and Fornite responded with: "See you soon Harley!" Warner Bros. then replied with "Can't Wait" with a lipstick kiss emoji.

At this point, this is just speculation, but with Birds of Prey coming to the big screen in February it looks like the right time to promote the movie. Fortnite has had plenty of crossover events with blockbusters films, Stranger Things, Star Wars and Batman to name a few.

See you soon Harley! 😏January 24, 2020

With Fortnite's chapter 2 season 2 just around the corner, there are plenty of things to look forward to in 2020 for the battle royale. Epic announced that Fortnite will be getting quite the upgrade with the use of Unreal's "Chaos Engine" and it looks like there will be more brand partnerships now more than ever.