Fortnite alpha invites sent out, will run for a fortnight

Fortnite, Epic Games' Minecraft-inspired third-person shooter, will launch its first alpha on December 2. Invitations are being sent out right now, with the alpha running for a thematically appropriate fortnight (that's until December 19). According to the studio, the alpha will test all of the game's fundamental elements, "from the launcher to all the game systems".

"The game is still rough around the edges but we think it can benefit from your input even at this early stage," a studio spokesperson wrote. If you didn't get an invite or are just curious about what Fortnite is, this handy gameplay video has some illuminating commentary. Apparently the shooter will involve the construction of forts which will invite player creativity: they aren't predetermined buildings. Users will be free to construct whatever they wish, providing all the more incentive to protect them from hordes of enemies.

The PC exclusive still has no firm release window.