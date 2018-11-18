Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 19, 2018)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Windlands 2

Release: November 16

Developer: Psytec Games Tld

Price: $29.99

Windlands 2 is all about soaring through a serene virtual reality world with the help of a grappling hook. Like the original Windlands it's described by studio Psytec Games as having a huge exploration bent, but it still features light puzzle solving and the felling of "gigantic titans" (unlike the original game, this sequel grants you a bow weapon). The game supports up to four-player cooperative play, and optional speed run and collection challenge modes, but like the first game the primary appeal is probably going to be inhabiting the world, because it looks real nice.

Distraint 2

Release: November 14

Developer: Jesse Makkonen

Price: $8.99

Distraint 2 is a side-scrolling psychological horror game starring Price – a regular bloke who's sold his humanity in order "to get a partnership from a leading company". If you've played the original Distraint, the events of this sequel follow directly after (if you haven't the original, it's currently on sale for 84 cents). You'll be guiding Price through creepy environments, collecting items and solving puzzles, but it's the story that's the main attraction here: it's horror, but expect to feel more than terror. Developer Jesse Makkonen has a real flair for lush-yet-creepy pixel art, too.

Reentry: An Orbital Simulator

Release: November 16

Developer: Wilhelmsen Studios

Price: $19.99

If you find Elite Dangerous too easy, perhaps this "realistic space flight simulator based on NASAs space programs" is more to your taste? Launched into Early Access last week, Reentry: An Orbital Simulator features simulations of three real world spacecraft including the one used in the United States' first spaceflight program (Project Mercury). The game is likely to come out of Early Access mid-2019, with moon landings and historical missions set to feature in the final product, among other things.

Go to IT

Release: November 16

Developer: Black Deck Crew

Price: $9.99

Launched into Early Access last week, the awkwardly titled Go To It is a software company tycoon game. In addition to micro-managing various aspects of a software company, you'll also be witnessing history unfold from 1991 onwards (for example, in 2009 you can start developing blockchain projects, according to the game's Steam description). It actually looks to be a fairly detailed simulation, with a whole slew of onerous sounding tasks awaiting you. Definitely one for fans of working in their leisure time.

Marble It Up!

Release: November 17

Developer: Marble It Up, LLC

Price: $19.99

I scroll through every Steam game every week, and trust me: there are a lot of marble rolling games (not as many as there are hentai games, though). Marble It Up! looks very decent though, if you've craved a marble-rolling platformer with fine-tuned physics and well-designed levels. PC Gamer's marble expert Wes wrote about Marble It Up! last week, writing that it's "essentially a puzzle game" that requires dexterous navigation of 3D space. It has Steam Workshop support too.