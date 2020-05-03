Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 4, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Moving Out

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 29 ‌

Developer:‌ ‌SMG Studio, Devm Games

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95‌

In the spirit of Overcooked, Moving Out is a couch cooperative party game that turns something fairly commonplace into utter bloody chaos. As a 'Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician' your job is to remove furniture from houses and transport it to other houses. Don't expect this to be without event, though, because the physics in this game will inevitably result in hilarious mishaps. Also: why use the front door when you can burst through a second storey window? Definitely looks like a lot of fun, and you can play it alone if you want.

Fire Escape

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 30‌ ‌

Developer:‌ iNK Stories‌ ‌

Price:‌ ‌$9.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£7.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50‌

From the creators of 1979 Revolution: Black Friday comes this interactive thriller centred around eavesdropping. From the fire escape of a city residential tower, you'll spy and listen in on your neighbors' conversations in order to solve a murder mystery. Studio iNK Stories was inspired by the films of Alfred Hitchcock for this one, and while it can easily be played on a screen, it's also compatible with virtual reality headsets.

Levelhead

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 30‌

Developer:‌ Butterscotch Shenanigans

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

2D platformer toolkits aren't exactly rare, but Levelhead is off to a strong start. Not only does it look really fun, with fluid movement and an astonishing array of tools, but it's also launched for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and smartphones, meaning it has a better chance than most to establish a strong creator community. Even if you're not particularly interested in the creation aspect, Butterscotch Shenanigans has handcrafted its own levels, and the community has already created upwards of 6000.

Change: A Homeless Survival Experience

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌2

Developer:‌ ‌Delve Interactive

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50‌

After a stint in Early Access, this rogue-like survival game launched into 1.0 last week. As the name implies, the player is tasked with surviving as a homeless person in unforgiving procedurally generated cities. There are five different playable characters, and studio Delve Interactive claims that it has "one of the largest perk systems ever made" with over 130 unique ones to obtain, each changing one's playstyle. The devs describe the game as "a hate letter to the growing indifference in the world."

Another Brick in the Mall

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌1

Developer:‌ ‌The Quadsphere

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$23.95

Love them or hate them (I bet you love them), supermarkets factor fairly heavily into our week-to-week survival. Most of us would perish without them. So most of us probably have opinions about how best to operate one: hallelujah, there's now a tycoon game for that. Another Brick in the Mall looks really cool. Of course, you get to design the layout of your supermarket (carpark and all) but you'll also need to hire staff, and micromanage stuff like queues and stock levels. You'll also get to learn the fine art of impulse buying.

