First video of Minecraft's new biomes

Notch has just uploaded a video to YouTube showing off biomes, one of the new additions coming this weekend in Minecraft's Halloween update. Right now in Minecraft you either generate a snow world or a grass world, but biomes are multiple different environments within the same randomly generated world. That means that you'll be able to start in a grassy world but venture outward and eventually reach snow, desert, or more. Check the video below.

Yesterday via Twitter, Notch confirmed that the Minecraft biomes would be rainforest, temperate rainforest, seasonal forest, forest, savanna, shrubland, taiga, desert grass, desert ice, desert, and tundra. Check out our preview of the first new Minecraft monster , the Ghast.