Firefall Fest livestreaming event begins today, entire internet invited

As we reported last week , Firefall developers Red 5 Studios have organised a six-day shindig, Firefall Fest , featuring celebs, prizes and more.

And, good news! You can consume all the festivities without leaving your chair, using the official livestream to watch all 11 three-hour sessions, each of which sees devs share the stage with different noted nerd-personages, including caster Day[9], videogame satirists Mega 64, actress Felicia Day, actor-turned-geek-deity Wil Wheaton, and Captain Mal himself, Nathan Fillion.

Check back here for our coverage of the event - Rich McCormick is our possibly-quite-jetlagged man on the ground. Hit the jump for the full schedule.

All times in PDT:

Oct 22: 10-1pm (Athene & Reese) + 3-6pm (Felicia Day & Wil Wheaton)

Oct 23: 10-1pm (Team Unicorn) + 3-6pm (Mega 64)

Oct 24: 10-1pm (Day[9]) + 3-6pm (Household Hacker)

Oct 25: 10-1pm (Team Complexity) + 3-6pm (Mr. Sark & SeaNanners)

Oct 26: 10-1pm (Live on Three) + 3-6pm (Extra Credits)

Oct 27: 3-6pm (Nathan Fillion & Alison Haislip)

All times in BST:

Oct 22: 6-9pm (Athene & Reese) + 11-2am (Felicia Day & Wil Wheaton)

Oct 23: 6-9pm (Team Unicorn) + 11-2am (Mega 64)

Oct 24: 6-9pm (Day[9]) + 11-2am (Household Hacker)

Oct 25: 6-9pm (Team Complexity) + 11-2am (Mr. Sark & SeaNanners)

Oct 26: 6-9pm (Live on Three) + 11-2am (Extra Credits)

Oct 27: 11-2am (Nathan Fillion & Alison Haislip)

It's worth noting that you can play Firefall right now with the purchase of a Founders Pack - it offers instant but time-limited beta access with daily exclusive items issued in celebration of the Fest.