Far Cry 5 Boomer trailer shows us why videogame ads need more dogs

"I'm a very good boy who works very, very hard! Bad people killed my family. So I will take down the bad people! I jump on the bad ones. I bite the bad ones! It's easy and fun! I will find the bad ones for you. I will bring their loud sticks to you! Please pet me sometimes. We're family now!"

As showcased in Far Cry 5's 'Guns for Hire' trailer that aired last month, these are the translated-from-barks-into words of friendly canine companion Boomer. Dispatched as a scout, Boomer will retrieve weapons for players following battles, and will tag nearby enemies at distance.

He's also the star of the incoming first-person action game's latest short, aptly named 'Play it Like Boomer'. Over to you, good boy:

Daaaawww.

Speaking to the practical perks of setting Boomer (and other support characters) on Far Cry 5's bad guys, here's an excerpt from Tom's hands-on impressions from earlier this year:

Co-op NPCs aren't totally new to Far Cry, but I especially enjoyed rolling with them in Far Cry 5. You can have special companions like your sniper pal or your awesome dog, but you can also walk up to randos in settlements you've cleared and recruit them to your squad. Some of them have machine guns. Some of them have bows. Sometimes, they have a rocket launcher, in which case their every attempt to help you becomes a gamble.

Far Cry 5 is due one week from today on March 27. In the meantime, read about how you might muck around with its map editor.