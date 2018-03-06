Far Cry 5's map editor lets you pull assets from Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs

Far Cry 5's map editor will let players rip assets straight out of Watch Dogs and Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and plonk them down in one of the game's Montana outposts. While you won't be seeing Edward Kenway in a pickup truck, you will have more than 9,000 objects and items to choose from, including from past Far Cry games, with 1,500 more added in future updates, Ubisoft has said.

In the video above, Ubisoft shows of the editor's flexibility with an outpost raid set in a city that's halfway underwater, but it also highlights some more abstract designs, such as a level full of floating furniture. I can see players creating plenty of platforming challenges to go alongside the more obvious shooty-bang stuff.

Ubisoft will release its own official maps for what's called the Far Cry Arcade—the in-game area dedicated to the editor and playing custom maps—alongside the game's DLC, so there should be plenty to choose from. You'll be able to build maps for singleplayer, 12-player PvP or co-op, and the Arcade will come with a map sorting system that will let you find what you want and follow your favourite creators.

The Arcade will be accessible straight from the single-player campaign by stepping up to an arcade machine in any bar that you visit. You'll be able to level up inside the Arcade and spent points and money you earn there back in the main game, unlocking perks and shelling out in shops, which should give players some incentive to dive in every once in a while.

Let's hope Phil will jump in and create Bear Stack 3, the (ahem) long-awaited sequel to Bear Stack 2: Do the Baloo, which he made in Far Cry 4.