Far Cry 4 E3 gameplay footage shows co-op, a very angry elephant

We got a Far Cry 4 cinematic trailer via the first five minutes of the game earlier today at Ubisoft's conference, and at Sony's conference just now, Ubisoft showed off some proper gameplay footage—which includes co-op. Assassin's Creed Unity , The Division : I'll go out on a limb and say there's a trend here.

And my, the Himalayas are pretty, aren't they? Where the first trailer introduced the asymetrical-haircut-having villain, this video is all about the sights, sounds, and murderous elephants of the mountains. We also learn a bit about Far Cry's protagonist, AJ Gale, who is returning to his birthplace to scatter his mother's ashes.

The devs use the word "vertical" several times, noting that enemies can attack from above and showing a grapple tool which allows AJ to cross a gap. It's mountains, after all. You can also drive and shoot at the same time, as well as leap into other moving vehicles from your own. Nutty.

Watch the whole seven-and-a-half minutes below, which includes wingsuiting through a canyon, and, as promised, a deadly elephant. Far Cry 4 is out on November 18th.

Disclosure amendment: At the time I wrote this article, I was in a relationship with an employee of Ubisoft.