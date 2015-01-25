Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered appears to be a thing

David Cage's beautifully pompous, silly, offensive and occasionally a bit good Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy has appeared on Amazon as Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered. In this new version of Quantic Dream's QTE-riddled adventure, listed for release on January 29th, "all of the in-game textures have been meticulously recreated in HD for mobile and desktop". You'll be able switch between the old and new graphics as you see fit, as with those redone Halo games on Xbox One.

There are several screens accompanying the listing, but it's hard to tell whether these are of the old 2005 version or this 'remastered' edition of the game. If you've only played the original version, you'll be pleased to hear that "unlike the original North American release, Remastered contains all of the game's original scenes, uncensored and uncut". Steam is mentioned as a requirement, while there will also be "full controller support" for Sony and Microsoft pads.

Not played Fahrenheit? It's an intriguing murder mystery that soon David Cages into a bizarre Matrix conspiracy where you fend off possessed helicopters and fight the physical manifestation of the internet using QTEs. It really has to be seen/played to be believed.