EVGA's GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Gaming is on sale for $390

The GeForce RTX 2070 Super is one of the best graphics cards around you can buy, with real-time ray tracing support on the hardware level and enough horsepower to play at even 4K at high/medium settings (just don't expect to average 60fps). It can also be had for just $389.99 right now, after coupon and rebate.

Specifically, coupon code 93XPE8 knocks $10 off the price of EVGA's GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Gaming at Newegg, bringing the price down from $519.99 to $509.99. On top of that, there is a $20 mail-in-rebate offer. When you factor both offers, this becomes the least expensive RTX 2070 Super around, matching a Cyber Monday deal we posted about several weeks ago.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Gaming | $389.99 (save $30)

The GeForce RTX 2070 Super is a fantastic card for gaming at up to 1440p with ultra settings, while averaging 60 fps or higher in most cases. Hitting that mark is more challenging at 4K, though even that resolution, getting playable framerates is a reasonable expectation. In sort, you're getting a lot of graphics horsepower at a great price.

This a factory overclocked model, with EVGA gently goosing the boost clock from 1,770MHz to 1,800MHz. A 30MHz overclock is nothing crazy, mind you, but it's still a free performance boost over stock settings, with EVGA taking all the risk (the warranty on this model is 3 years).

Overclocked or not, the RTX 2070 Super is a strong performer. In our testing, we found the Super variant to be around 6 percent faster than a regular RTX 2070 at 1080p medium. It can comfortably churn out more than 60 fps at 1080p ultra, and performs well at 1440p as well (though it takes some tweaking in Assassin's Creed Odyssey to get it to average above 60fps).

If you plan to play games at 4K, you'll be happy to know the RTX 2070 Super is around 10 percent faster than a regular RTX 2070 (Founders Edition). Staying above 60 fps at 4K is a challenge, though, so keep that in mind. Still, most games are generally playable at that resolution.