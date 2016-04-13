Eurocom's Monster 4 is a 14-inch ultraportable laptop with gaming chops

Gaming laptops don't have to be big, massive machines that cause you to throw your back out every time you lug 'em around. Today's thin-and-light systems actually pack enough power for decent gaming, as the specs of Eurocom's 14-inch Monster 4 show. Eurocom announced the system today: a 14-inch laptop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M graphics and either a 1080p or 1440p panel, with a 1-inch thick upgradeable chassis. Not too bad for 4.4 pounds (2kg).

Buyers have a choice between an Intel Core i7-6700HQ (2.6GHz to 3.5GHz, 6MB cache) or Core i7-6820HK (2.7GHz to 3.6GHz, 8MB cache), both quad-core parts based on Intel's Skylake architecture. You can pair it with up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 memory.

There's no option to upgrade the GTX 970M with 3GB of GDDR5 RAM to a GTX 980M, though given the laptop's thin profile, that might not be a bad thing.

On the storage side, the Monster 4 can accommodate a single 7mm SSD/HDD and an M.2 SSD. There's also a 6-in-1 memory card reader.

Other notable features include four USB 3.0 ports, two mini DisplayPorts, a single HDMI output, GbE LAN, backlit keyboard, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and choice of Windows 7, 8.1, or 10.

You can configure a Monster 4 now starting at just under $1,300 (without OS).