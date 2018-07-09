Epic teases Fortnite Season 5 with a mask that reinforces a time-traveling theme

Fortnite Season 5 is only three days away, which I know because Epic tweeted out an image today saying exactly that. But Season 5's release date isn't news. What's interesting about this image is that it closely resembles a Kitsune mask. If you're unfamiliar, that's the Japanese word for fox, an animal that features prominently in ancient Japanese folklore.

3 days until Season 5... pic.twitter.com/5xEDOBri1FJuly 9, 2018

Between the Kitsune mask, the Durr Burger appearing in California, and objects from different time periods falling out of rifts onto Fortnite's map, we're probably going to see a map update that mashes several well known eras together. (Get up to date at our Fortnite Season 5 hub. I won't blame you if you're lost.)

The text accompanying the teaser in the news section of the Fortnite client hint at worlds colliding, too. We'll probably have more evidence tomorrow. Just before Season 4, Epic tweeted out one new image each day leading up to launch. Expect to see another face from history tomorrow.

