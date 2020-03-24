Epic Games Store reveals another bunch of exclusives coming this year

With spring now (technically) upon us, Epic Games has revealed a list of new exclusives coming this year to its store. Some of them, like Sludge Life and Among Trees, we're at least passingly familiar with, while others are appearing on our radar for the first time.
You'll also notice that some of these games are just a couple of weeks away, while others don't have a release date set yet. Here's what you've got to look forward to:
- Control: The Foundation (March 26) – This one is a bit of a cheat, as it's the first expansion for Remedy's Epic-exclusive interdimensional shooter Control. Players will venture underneath the Oldest House to track down operations chief Helen Marshall, who went to "check on something" mid-game and hasn't been heard from since.
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service (April 1) – A slapstick sandbox game with support for up to four players, in which you'll smash the environment and yourself as you attempt to get packages to their proper owners.
- Industries of Titan (April 14) – From Crypt of the Necrodancer developer Brace Yourself Games, Industries of Titan is a dystopian sci-fi city-builder wargame with elements of FTL. We played an early build at PAX West in 2018 and found it promising, in an evil and exploitative sense.
- Dread Nautical (April 29) – A tactical turn-based RPG set aboard a cruise ship that falls under attack by supernatural monsters from another dimension. Manage your resources, recruit party members, battle through 20 decks, and "expect to die. A lot."
- Diabolical (June 1) – A free-to-play multiplayer arena FPS in which everyone is a robotic egg. So basically Twitter, with guns. Currently in closed beta testing,
- Saturnalia (Q4 2020) – An "ensemble cast" of characters explore an isolated island where the twisting roads change every time they die.
- Sludge Life (Spring 2020) – A first-person open-vandalism-and-photography simulator from the makers of High Hell. Looks weird, possibly good.
- Among Trees – (Summer 2020) – Survive and thrive in a gorgeous forest filled with life. Unlike most survival games, this one isn't (as far as we know) post-apocalyptic or filled with supernatural horrors: Take care of yourself, build a nice home, avoid bears and moose (they look like dopey horses but they will mess you up like a hurricane), and you'll be fine. We took a look at it earlier today.
- Samurai Shodown (Spring 2020) – The first game in the series in more than ten years, the new game is a prequel set one year prior to the 1993 original, with a variety of different fighters doing battle in colorful, detailed 2D combat.
As is the usual way with Epic exclusives, at least some of the games, including Among Trees and Industries of Titan, will eventually make their way to Steam. And this apparently isn't a complete list either: Epic said that there's "plenty more to come this year."