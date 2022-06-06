EOFY sales 2022: The best PC gaming deals to pick up with your tax return

Once upon a time in Australia there were only two times of the year when you could count on buying stuff cheap: Boxing Day, and in June, the End of Financial Year sales. In 2022, these sales events don't quite have the headline appeal that the likes of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day attract nowadays, but EOFY is actually likely to shape up better for PC gamers, because a bunch of PC-centric retailers tend to get involved.

Sure, expect the likes of Amazon and eBay to roll out some decent discounts on gaming monitors and peripherals in the coming weeks, but you should also be keeping your eye on specialist retailers like MWave, not to mention the storefronts of various brands like Secretlab, Lenovo, HP and Microsoft.

Or you could just keep an eye on this page, where we'll be compiling the best PC gaming gear we come across until July. What follows is but a fraction of what we'll see over the coming weeks; keep checking back to see what else we've found.

EOFY gaming accessories deals

EOFY gaming monitors deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW3821DW 37-inch curved gaming monitor | AU$2,499 AU$1,624.35 (opens in new tab) (save AU$874.65)

This is an undeniably huge display, and given its ultrawide dimensions (it's 3440x1440) you're not going to miss out on much, assuming whatever you're playing has ultrawide support. It has G-Sync Ultimate, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, as well as DisplayHDR 600.

(opens in new tab) BenQ 24-inch LCD monitor | AU$159 AU$139 (opens in new tab)

The specs aren't exactly bleeding edge, but AU$139 for a perfectly competent HD monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time is a good price indeed. Good for if you've got a young 'un in the house who doesn't care about ridiculously high refresh rates or pixel counts, or you could use it for work.

EOFY gaming laptop and PC deals