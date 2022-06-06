EOFY sales 2022: The best PC gaming deals to pick up with your tax return

Once upon a time in Australia there were only two times of the year when you could count on buying stuff cheap: Boxing Day, and in June, the End of Financial Year sales. In 2022, these sales events don't quite have the headline appeal that the likes of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day attract nowadays, but EOFY is actually likely to shape up better for PC gamers, because a bunch of PC-centric retailers tend to get involved.
Sure, expect the likes of Amazon and eBay to roll out some decent discounts on gaming monitors and peripherals in the coming weeks, but you should also be keeping your eye on specialist retailers like MWave, not to mention the storefronts of various brands like Secretlab, Lenovo, HP and Microsoft.
Or you could just keep an eye on this page, where we'll be compiling the best PC gaming gear we come across until July. What follows is but a fraction of what we'll see over the coming weeks; keep checking back to see what else we've found.
EOFY gaming accessories deals
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series gaming chair (opens in new tab) |
AU$759 AU$724 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)
This luxurious Secretlab seat is our pick for the best gaming chair, so a AU$34 discount is definitely worth paying attention to. Secretlab is running discounts across most of its range for EOFY, so if you're after another Secretlab model, such as the OMEGA (our second favourite chair), now's a good time to look.
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed |
AU$99 AU$53 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This wireless gaming mouse offers "near-zero latency" and an impressively long battery life (450 hours is what's advertised). It's usually an affordable affair, as far as good wireless mice go, but with this current Amazon discount it's over 50% off. If you need convincing read our original review (opens in new tab).
Razer mice on sale @Mwave
It's not exactly rare for Razer gear to go on sale, but if you're in the market for a new gaming mouse, here are some good discounts on MWave:
Razer DeathAdder V2 (opens in new tab)
AU$99 AU$75 (opens in new tab)
Razer DeathAdder Essential (opens in new tab)
AU$49 AU$39 (opens in new tab)
Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless (opens in new tab) |
AU$229 AU$149 (opens in new tab)
Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless (opens in new tab) |
AU$229 AU$159 (opens in new tab)
EOFY gaming monitors deals
Alienware AW3821DW 37-inch curved gaming monitor |
AU$2,499 AU$1,624.35 (opens in new tab) (save AU$874.65)
This is an undeniably huge display, and given its ultrawide dimensions (it's 3440x1440) you're not going to miss out on much, assuming whatever you're playing has ultrawide support. It has G-Sync Ultimate, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, as well as DisplayHDR 600.
Samsung Odyssey G52A 27 inch gaming monitor (opens in new tab) |
AU$719 AU$399 at MWave (opens in new tab)
A substantial discount on this IPS QHD affair, which has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR, and FreeSync Premium (as well as G-Sync compatibility). For this price, you don't need to go 1080p if you want a good fast screen.
BenQ 24-inch LCD monitor |
AU$159 AU$139 (opens in new tab)
The specs aren't exactly bleeding edge, but AU$139 for a perfectly competent HD monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time is a good price indeed. Good for if you've got a young 'un in the house who doesn't care about ridiculously high refresh rates or pixel counts, or you could use it for work.
MSI Optix G27C6P Gaming Monitor (27-inch, 1920x1080, 165Hz) |
AU$389 AU$269 at Scorptec (opens in new tab)
This 27 inch HD affair offers a 165Hz refresh rate and a nice ol' curve. Less than AU$300 for a decent quality 1080p gaming monitor isn't that common, so if you're on a budget this AU$120 saving is a good opportunity. Also available at Umart (opens in new tab) and PLE (opens in new tab) at this price.
MSI MPG Artymis 323CQR Gaming Monitor (opens in new tab) |
AU$899 AU$599 at MWave (opens in new tab)
A nice AU$300 saving on this 31.5-inch monitor. It's a large display and a quick one too: Its 1440p 165Hz VA panel has HDR 400 support. This model is also available at Scorptec (opens in new tab), PLE (opens in new tab), Mwave (opens in new tab) and JW (opens in new tab) at this price.
EOFY gaming laptop and PC deals
Alienware m15 R6 | i7-11800H | RTX 3080 | 16GB | 1TB SSD (opens in new tab) |
AU$4,499 AU$3,149 at Dell (opens in new tab)
In addition to the specs above you're getting a 1080p 15-inch G-Sync display with (wait for it) a frankly bewildering 360Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It's obviously a high-end affair and thus doesn't come cheap, but well over a grand off the RRP is good if you're in the market.
Alienware x17 | i7 | RTX 3080 | 32GB | 1TB SSD (opens in new tab) |
AU$5,699 AU$4,274 on Dell (opens in new tab)
A very neat AU$1,425 off this absurdly powerful gaming lappy, which even with the 25% discount, is still probably a bit too pricey for most. But if you've got cash to spare, this 17-inch powerhouse is extremely thin, and that 1080p display is silky smooth with its 360Hz refresh rate.
HP Omen 17-ck0048TX Gaming Laptop | i7-11800H | RTX 3080 | 16GB RAM (opens in new tab)
AU$4,299 AU$3,224 at HP (opens in new tab)
A decent AU$1,075 off this this HP Omen laptop, which should have you swimming in power. In addition to the specs above you're getting a 17.3-inch 1440p 165Hz, with a total weight of 2.78KG meaning it won't break your back (even if it does break your budget).
MSI MPG Trident 3 Gaming Desktop (i5-10400, GTX 1660S, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) (opens in new tab) |
AU$1,499 AU$1,299 at Mwave (opens in new tab)
Get AU$200 off this affordable Trident 3 desktop, which doesn't boast the most eye-watering specs but will get you gaming at 1080p on a budget. It's a decent choice if you're after a small second gaming PC for your living room or bedroom.
MSI Creator P100A Desktop PC (Intel i7-11700, 32GB RAM, RTX 3070, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD) |
AU$3,499 AU$2,999 at JW (opens in new tab) (save AU$500)
Save AU$500 on this compact "creator" PC which will definitely hold you in good stead in the gaming department. It has a small and appealing form factor, as well as Studio Driver support, so if you work as a graphic designer or editor, you could feasibly work and game on this.