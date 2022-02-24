How to get the wolf man down from the tower in Elden Ring

Wondering how to get that howling Elden Ring wolf man to come down from his tower? While riding through the Mistwood of east Limgrave, you may hear a howling noise and followed it to its source to find a wolf knight having a good ol' moan.

The problem is there's no way up to him, and he seems too preoccupied to really say hello. Since Elden Ring's NPCs, like Pot Boy, are surprisingly hard to find sometimes, I'll help you with how to get this wolf man, or Blaidd as he's actually called, to come down from his tower and say howdy.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Where to find Blaidd

You can find Blaidd in the Mistwood Ruins in west Limgrave. If you follow the road that goes south through the woods, you'll find the ruins on the right, though you'll hear him long before you see him. The ruins also contain a pretty decent Talisman in the basement, though beware of the giant sleeping bear nearby.

Elden Ring wolf man in the tower: How to get him down

It's actually very simple to get Blaidd down, but as with a lot of FromSoftware game stuff, it only seems simple once you've already worked it out. Similar to how you get the Elden Ring Spirit Calling Bell, head back to the Church of Elleh and talk to Kale the merchant. You'll hear a unique piece of dialogue about the howling, and Kale will give you the "snap" gesture to get Blaidd to come down. Head back to the Mistwood Ruins and perform the gesture with him in sight and he'll jump down beside the tower. And that's it!

If you're planning to pursue his request to find Darriwil, head to the hill on the most southerly point of east Limgrave. Incidentally, Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is in our bosses guide, so stay tuned for that.