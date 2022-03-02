How to get to the Siofra River secret underground location in Elden Ring

Looking to head underground in Elden Ring? Then look no further than this guide. The Lands Between is filled with many areas to explore, from the near-apocalyptic hellscape of Caelid to the picturesque waterlogged lands of the Lakes of Liurnia. But as with other FromSoft games, there's a secret underground area to explore, similar to Blackreach in Skyrim. The area has its own unique items, enemies, and even a boss to fight, so let's look at how to get there as early as possible.

(Image credit: From Software)

How to find Siofra River in Elden Ring

There are two ways to get to the Siofra River region. The easiest starts in West Limgrave, but if you head east, you'll find the region of East Limgrave, and the Mist Woods. The Siofra River Well building location is nestled in some trees near where a road enters the woods from the north. When you arrive, the doors will be wide open, letting step into the elevator and head down.

It's quite a lengthy journey—anyone who played the original Mass Effect will understand that pain—and once you reach the button you'll need to fight your way through the ruins. There are many tanky, spear-wielding enemies down here as well as water sorcerers. Fight your way to the elevator on the far side, ride it up, then sneak past the giant crab to make it to the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace and the main section of the area. There will be a body lying near the temple steps just ahead that's holding the region map, so go ahead and take it. Once you have it, you'll be able to switch your map between above ground and underground.

Elden Ring Siofra Well location

The second well location into Siofra. (Image credit: From Software)

The second way into Siofra is far harder, located as it is, in the harsh region of Caelid. If you head to the far north end of Siofra River, you can unlock an elevator with an Elden Ring Stonesword Key that leads up to this well. This building is hidden in a ravine that's pretty tricky to get down, so unless you happen to find it first on your travels, I recommend using the well in East Limgrave to get down to Siofra.

Siofra River enemies, collectibles, and bosses

If you're not feeling quite so confident in your fighting abilities yet, maybe give this area a miss. Otherwise, get ready to fight some tough baddies. There's the Ancestor Spirit boss at the temple with the giant stag corpse near the River Bank Site of Grace. You can unlock a puzzle to fight the boss and for your troubles, you'll be able to unlock the ability to summon one of Siofra River's deadliest enemies. You'll also be able to find a Golden Seed, a Stonesword Key, and Ash of War: Square Off. There's also a portal hidden in a broken tower that takes you to another sub-area with the Dragonkin Soldier, which is in our Elden Ring bosses list.