Here's when Elden Ring unlocks in your time zone

Elden Ring finally arrives on February 25, and now we can tell you exactly when. Publisher Bandai Namco has released the full breakdown of Elden Ring unlock times around the globe, including the preload times so you can be ready to launch FromSoftware's latest soulslike odyssey the moment it goes live.
Here's the full list of unlock times for both PC and console:
Pacific Time:
- PC: Feb 24 - 3:00 PM PT
- Consoles: Feb 24 - 9:00 PM PT
Central Time:
- PC: Feb 24 - 5:00 PM CT
- Consoles: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM CT
Eastern Time:
- PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM ET
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Colombia Time:
- PC: Feb 24 - 6:00 PM COT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Brasilia Time:
- PC: Feb 24 - 8:00 PM BRT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Greenwich Mean Time:
- PC: Feb 24 - 11:00 PM GMT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Central European Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 AM CET
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Eastern European Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM EET
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
South Africa Standard Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 01:00 AM SAST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Moscow Standard Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM MSK
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Arabia Standard Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST
Gulf Standard Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 03:00 AM GST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
UTC+7:
- PC: Feb 25 - 06:00 AM UTC+7
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
UTC+8:
- PC: Feb 25 - 07:00 AM UTC+8
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Korea Standard Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM KST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Japan Standard Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 08:00 AM JST
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
Australian Eastern Daylight Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 10:00 AM AEDT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
New Zealand Daylight Time:
- PC: Feb 25 - 12:00 PM NZDT
- Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
If you somehow live in a time zone that somehow wasn't covered in that extensive list above, you can find a handy time zone converter at savvytime.com. Preloading on PC will go live 48 hours before the unlock times on Steam.
We've got the full PC system requirements here, so you see exactly what sort of PC you'll need to play the game, and you'll also want to ensure your video drivers are up to date too. To get a better idea of what you can expect from the game itself, be sure to have a look at our latest pre-release preview.