Dying Light developer Techland unveils Gemly digital distribution platform

Following its free DLC reveal earlier this week, Techland has unveiled Gemly—a new "community focused" digital distribution platform that aims to bring the developer closer to its players. Ahead of Dying Light's first portion of free DLC due later this year, the zombie survival-meets-parkour 'em up has also launched its 'Content Drop #0' on PC.

From front to back, Content Drop #0 introduces a new faction of soldiers into its murder world, who've up shot in the game's Old Town zone. The 'Mutated Goon' marks a new zombie enemy, a new outfit named 'Hunted' awaits cosmetically-inspired players, and a new weapon called the 'Harran Military Rifle' is available exclusively via Gemly.

First, here's a look at some of that:

Gemly, then, is a new and bespoke digital distribution platform that sells both "exclusive content" for Techland's own games, as well as those from third party publishers. Further down the line, online store will also provide a community hub for fans of Techland's games.

"We have created Gemly as part of our wish to be closer to our fans and unite the whole Techland community in one place," so says Techland's CEO Paweł Marchewka in a statement. "At the same time, we want to keep our fans engaged and entertained—with Dying Light’s Content Drop #0 we’re paving the way for incredible experiences, offering new challenges and mysteries for our fans."

More information on Gemly can be found via its official site.