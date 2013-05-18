Download This — GoldenEye 4 Dead

Good community content continues to flow from Left 4 Dead 2 , a game we can't seem to stop championing for its healthy modding scene. Our latest praise is aimed at GoldenEye 4 Dead, an adaptation of the 1995 James Bond film and Nintendo 64 game that isn't afraid to bring original ideas to a setting most gamers are deeply familiar with.
Watch my playthrough with Tyler above.
Download links to featured mods
Download GoldenEye 4 Dead campaign
Download S&W Model 29 revolver weapon mod
Download Stevens Model 620 shotgun weapon mod
Download Lightsaber weapon mod
Download Desert Recon FN P90 weapon mod
Download Captain Price character mod
Download Hitler Hunter character mod
Download Glowing One Spitter character mod