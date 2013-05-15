DNIEPR Left 4 Dead 2 campaign reproduces Ukrainian exclusion zone, fills it with zombies

After three years of labor, French development team Elseware Experience is finally ready to release DNIEPR , a custom Left 4 Dead campaign placed in the bleak Soviet-era ghost town of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

I can't believe I didn't realize before now how perfect the abandoned Ukrainian city of Pripyat (also the subject of STALKER: Call of Pripyat ) would be for zombie hordes and rampaging Tanks. Now that I've seen it in action, it's chilling how much photos of Pripyat already look like set dressing for The Walking Dead .

This project is the kind of thing that makes you love gaming on PC. Three and a half years after Left 4 Dead 2 released, here we are with another completely new campaign with four new maps, an original story, an original soundtrack and custom models. If you'd like to show your support for the "hundreds and hundreds" of hours Elseware took to create DNIEPR, you can send them a donation at the bottom of this page.

DNIEPR will be available for download on May 20. If you haven't played L4D2 in a while, this is a perfect excuse to reinstall and jump back in. If you need even more reasons, we've covered a plenty of great content mods for Left 4 Dead before.