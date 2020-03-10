How to download Call of Duty: Warzone

Finall, our FPS prayers have been answered: the CoD Warzone release date is here, and that means a free Call of Duty battle royale mode. Plenty of links dripping out over the past couple of weeks meant we were pretty sure it was going to happen, but we didn't think it'd be free to play.

That early information included a sneak peek at the CoD: Warzone map, which we now know to be the colossally huge desert of Verdansk, with over 300 points of interest to learn and perish near. We also know that there'll be two different modes (Battle Royale and the more aggressive, loot-focused, Plunder), we'll play in trios, there'll be vehicles, and more.

But, most importantly, it's free. For everyone. That means, unlike last year's Blackout mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, even those who don't own the game can jump in for nothing. They'll just have to wait a little longer and shoulder that enormous CoD: Warzone download size. Anyway, here's how to download it, and the Warzone release times for your region.

CoD: Warzone download: how to get in on the action

If you already own the game, this'll be nice and simple. If you've kept your game up-to-date on Battle.net with the latest title patch, expect to trouble your C Drive with another 18-22GB of further data, but it can be as much as 80GB if you haven't. Remember that mysterious 'Classified' screen on the main menu? Once your download is complete, this will be where you can make your first drop into Verdansk.

However, if you don't own the game, you have some smaller steps to make, and an awful lot more game to download—83-101GB, to be more precise. Head to Battle.net on PC and search 'Warzone' to find the free client when the game is live (more on that below).

It's also worth noting that the Call of Duty: Warzone download is segmented, so your PC will download the first 20GB, first. Then you can face off in Gunfight against bots to get warmed up. Once the next segment is downloaded, you'll be ready to jump in.

CoD: Warzone release times for each region

First things first, the CoD: Warzone release date is March 10, 2020. Yes, clever clogs, that's today. However, when you get the game depends on whether you own the game or not: game owners get earlier access four hours before the global rollout. In other words, existing Modern Warfare players on the US west coast can start downloading at 8AM, but the rest of that region has to wait until midday.

You can see the global launch rollout in the diagram above; just subtract four hours for your region if you have the game. So, here are the Call of Duty: Warzone release times for the US, Britain, and Europe for existing players:

PDT: 8am

8am EDT: 11am

11am GMT: 3pm

3pm CET: 4pm

And here they are for everyone else: