Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5: Everything we know

CoD: MW season 5 is just around the corner. Following Infinity Ward's cheeky teases and a couple of leaks shared by the community, we're starting to build a clearer picture of what lies ahead for Modern Warfare and Warzone. Trains may be racing through Verdansk soon, and mysterious chess pieces are being sent to content creators.

As information surfaces I'll be updating this article with official announcements, but for now it's important to note that anything gathered from trailers and community speculation isn't exactly concrete and could change for the final release. Now let's get you up to speed on everything we know about Call of Duty: MW season 5.

BREAKING: Infinity Ward has sent the first teaser of Warzone Season 5 to @NICKMERCS -- August 5 start date, looks like a train is coming to Verdansk... https://t.co/47u4x7GuuD pic.twitter.com/6XfTSPldeFJuly 20, 2020

While we haven't received an official announcement, it looks as though Infinity Ward may have already teased season 5's start date. A teaser trailer was recently sent to popular Call of Duty streamer and YouTuber Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff, displaying the time 10:46 on August 5, 2020 at the top of the video.

This trailer heavily hints that CoD: MW season 5 could release on August 5. This seems highly likely given that season 4 is scheduled to end on August 4 at around 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST, judging by the current battle pass' reset counter.

Call of Duty: Warzone season 5: All battle royale rumours so far

It looks like Verdansk is getting trains

As well as suggesting the date and time of season 5's arrival, the first teaser video shows the player standing inside a train. If the windshield and railway tracks weren't enough of a hint, there's also a loud horn to signify that trains may have a larger role in the next season.

Call of Duty YouTuber, TheXclusiveAce has analysed the footage in this video and has even visited the exact spot where the teaser was set. As you'd expect, it's right opposite the Train Station, with the carriage already parked on the tracks. There's no way to get inside, but judging by the teaser, season 5 may unlock the doors to encourage players aboard.

So far, the community is comparing it to the train that skirts through World's Edge in Apex Legends, and it's expected that it'll carry desirable loot. Warzone's map already features tunnels and a long railway line, which lends these predictions further weight. If it is anything like Apex's train, this addition should become a chaotic landing spot.

What's gonna happen in season 5!? pic.twitter.com/FodsPkOymvJuly 21, 2020

We might be able to get inside the Stadium

In June, players discovered a glitch that allowed them to stand inside the Stadium, although there wasn't much to look at, at the time. However, Warzone streamer Tyler 'TeePee' Polchow was sent a teaser of what looks to be a room inside the Stadium. The clip captures a brief glimpse of a refreshment area CCTV feed, before a loud noise and bright flash knock out the signal. Once again, it's got August 5 plastered across it, but the clock now reads 11:05. jackfrags also received a clip, timestamped at 11:06. In the video you can just about see a helicopter landing at what could also be the Stadium, just after the explosion. Surely that's enough to open up the building for players to explore?

Nukes have been on players' minds since the Warzone bunkers first appeared in Verdansk, with especially hard-to-access bunker 11 attracting a lot of attention from curious players. We already know that Warzone will connect the different Call of Duty series, and gearing up for season 4, there was more talk of thermonuclear war, with leaks pointing to the Cold War as the destination for the next Call of Duty game. If some sort of explosion is inbound to reshape the Warzone map, it looks as though the Stadium could be at the centre of the fallout.

What's the buzz around 'Rook'?

Yes, it sounds a bit strange, but we are talking about the chess piece. All three content creators mentioned above have been sent a memory stick with the teaser trailer footage, and they all arrived in a container shaped like a rook. jackfrags also received the same item, with a box from the Senior Officer at Shadow Company—CoD fans will remember the private military contractor group from MW2.

Fans are already exchanging theories over the significance of a chess piece in a battle royale game, but the box that jackfrags was sent offers what could be an important clue. From the teasers so far, it's plausible that we'll see Shadow Company appear in Warzone in season 5 in some form.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 new operators

'Wood' is an operator name that was recently mined from the game files and tweeted by @BKTOOR_ (via VGC). Frank Woods appeared in CoD: Black Ops, and considering how Warzone is the main link between CoD subfranchies, it's not out of the realms of possibility for Woods to make a comeback.

As outlined in a Polygon article from 2019, and mentioned in this @ModernWarzone clip, John 'Soap' MacTavish is due to make an appearance in Modern Warfare. Season 5 could welcome the mohawked main from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare back into the spotlight.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 battle pass

It's a bit early to predict what'll be included in the season 5 battle pass, but I imagine it'll follow a similar structure to its predecessors. We should expect the same 100 tier progression, which usually sets players back 1000 COD Points ($9.99/£8.39).

As always, it's likely that Infinity Ward will offer the battle pass bundle—including 20 tier skips—priced at 2400 CP ($19.99/£16.79). Playing frequently earns you a tidy sum of COD Points, which helps you snag the next battle pass without having to splash more cash.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 new weapons

It wouldn't be the run up to an upcoming season without a few weapon leaks. @TheMW2Ghost claims that the 'm200' and 'm200_c' code files were added in season 4. The M200 refers to the CheyTac Intervention bolt-action sniper rifle, which also cropped up in conversation alongside the Remington Model 700 (R700), mined by @BKTOOR_ this month. This leaker has already uncovered a few season 5 titbits, which look pretty persuasive as some of the information has been supported by other dataminers.

A selection of guns were lifted from the game files earlier in the year, including the AN-94 assault rifle and the SPAS-12 shotgun, but they're yet to make their debut in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Been in the #ModernWarfare files since the end of February 💯 The intervention may finally be making a return to #CallOfDuty! https://t.co/98IgS0xyLP pic.twitter.com/08GH3SCAZbJune 12, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 maps

Alongside the potential Warzone map changes, Highrise is rumoured to make an appearance in Modern Warfare at some point, according to @ModernWarzone (via VGC). As it's just a leak, there's no guarantee it'll arrive in season 5. So far, other maps lifted from older CoD games have gone down well with the community, so it makes sense that a Multiplayer map from MW2 would fit right in.

Will blasting Ozzy Ozbourne's 'Crazy Train' help you secure a victory in Warzone this season?

There's no guarantee that this works, but I certainly hope it does. There's nothing like that opening riff to give you a boost of confidence in a tense Warzone match. Let's be honest, it's worth a try.