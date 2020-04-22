Here's how crossplay works in Warzone

Warzone crossplay helps you to assemble the perfect squad whether your friends are playing on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One. To have the best chances of survival in Verdansk, you want a solid team that has your back and cross-platform play ensures that you can easily join your friends to help you stack up victories. Frankly, it's so simple that the most challenging part is carving out some time in the evenings to get your dream team together.

Setting up crossplay in Warzone is quick and involves very little effort. So, let's cover what you need to take advantage of CoD: Warzone's crossplay feature, how you can add your buddies to your friends list, and how to disable it.

Does Warzone have crossplay?

Call of Duty: Warzone supports cross-platform play, so if you're planning on playing on PC but have friends who prefer gaming on console you can still team up. Crossplay in Warzone is enabled by default, so thankfully there isn't much set up involved. All you need is an Activision ID.

After downloading the game, you are prompted to make an Activision/Call of Duty account. This account assigns you a unique Activision ID. Newer Activision IDs look like this: [PlayerName]#1234567, but older ones may not include numbers. This is the code that you share with your pals so that they can add you to their friends list, and vice versa.

How to add friends using Warzone crossplay

Adding your buddies to your Warzone friends list is a breeze. Whether they're playing on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, you can add them by following these simple steps:

Launch Warzone and click on the Social bar in the top right corner, located under your rank and Activision ID.

bar in the top right corner, located under your rank and Activision ID. In the social menu, click on Add friends on the left side. You can search for a friend using their Activision ID, Battle.net ID, PlayStation Network Online ID, or Xbox Live Gamertag.

on the left side. You can search for a friend using their Activision ID, Battle.net ID, PlayStation Network Online ID, or Xbox Live Gamertag. Click Send invite to seal the deal and wait for your friend to approve your request.

When your friends are online they appear in the social menu. To invite them to a game, right click their name and select Invite to party. To hop into their game, choose Join game instead.

(Image credit: Activision)

How to disable Warzone crossplay

If you don't want to play with folks on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for whatever reason, disabling crossplay in Warzone is very simple and only takes a few seconds:

Launch Warzone and choose Options in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

in the bottom left corner of the main menu. Click on the Account tab to find Crossplay at the top of the list.

tab to find Crossplay at the top of the list. Click on the arrow to disable crossplay.

To enable crossplay again, follow these steps and choose Enabled instead.