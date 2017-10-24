Double Fine's adventure games headline the Humble 'Day of the Devs' Bundle

Day of the Devs is an upcoming gaming event where fans can meet up with a bunch of game developers to hang out and revel in their mutual passion. It's also the catalyst for Humble Bundle's latest bundle, which is offering $131 worth of games at obscene discounts.

Spend any amount on the Day of the Devs bundle and you'll get TumbleSeed, a 2D roguelike about pushing a seed up a mountain with a balance beam; Loot Rascals, a grid-based roguelike about exploring alien planets; and Grim Fandango Remastered, the definitive version of Double Fine's classic (which we loved).

At the time of writing, the bundle's average donation is $6.02. Chip in more than that and you'll get Abzu, one of the best underwater games around; Flinthook, a cheerful, skill-based platformer; and Day of the Tentacle Remastered, another fantastic adventure game which benefited immensely from an HD face-lift.

Finally, for $9 or more, you'll get Everything, which is a pretty good bargain when you think about it, and Full Throttle Remastered, which rounds out Double Fine's showing in this sale.

Additionally, the $9 package comes with a VIP ticket to the Day of the Devs event itself. It's being organized by Double Fine and production company iam8bit, and will be held in San Francisco on Saturday, November 11 at The Midway venue located at 900 Marin Street, for you San Francisco locals. For non-Californians, the VIP ticket doubles as a coupon worth 20 percent off a variety of merchandise from iam8bit's online store.

The Day of the Devs bundle will be available through 12 pm Pacific (3 pm Eastern) on November 11. The iam8bit VIP coupon is valid through December 31.