Loot Rascals is the weirdest roguelike since The Binding of Isaac

Loot Rascals is strange in the best possible way. I first got my hands on this roguelike back at E3 and was immediately smitten by its oddball sense of humor and unique turn-based movement system. I've since had the pleasure of playing an early build of it a lot more, and the shine hasn't worn off. While I am more worried about how replayable Loot Rascals is due to its relatively limited item variation, that thick Scottish accent and fantastic art direction are keeping me plenty interested for now. Watch the video above to see the game and hear my full thoughts.