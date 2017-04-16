TumbleSeed: a "rolly roguelike" set on a balance beam

I do like an innovative roguelike, and here's one that's set on a sort of balance beam. Your goal in "rolly roguelike" TumbleSeed is to ensure a little seed safely ascends a big mountain, while "avoiding holes and defeating corrupted creatures". And rather than carrying the seed in your pocket like a sensible person would, you instead have to usher it upwards on a very wobbly stick—which is just asking for trouble really.

"Grow powerful with upgrades," continues the Steam store page spiel, "meet new friends and master the art of rolling to reach the peak and save your home". There are 5 worlds to wobble past on the procedurally generated mountain, along with a daily challenge mode.

The latest trailer, below, reveals that TumbleSeed will be rolling onto Steam on May 2, so just over a fortnight to go. (Ta, PCGamesN.)