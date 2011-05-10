Deus Ex: Human Revolution available to pre-order on Steam

Two versions of Deus Ex: Human Revolution are now available to pre-order on Steam. The standard edition pre-order will get you the game with a 14% discount. The Augmented Edition has an 11% discount, and comes with a giftable Steam copy of the original Deus Ex, a digital art book, a "Making of" video and the game's soundtrack.

If you don't want to buy the game digitally, there are a host of other pre-order options at different retailers, and Square Enix are planning to release a rare Collector's Edition , which comes with its own Adam Jensen figurine.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is out on August 23 in the US, and August 26 in Europe. Last week we learned about Human Revolution's PC specific features . We'll be posting our latest impressions of the game very soon.