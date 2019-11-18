There are always some great Dell Black Friday deals. 2019 is no exception, especially if you're looking to pick up a cheap Alienware PC or laptop, as we've seen several discounts on these top-end gaming computers already in November. There are more deals coming up too, and we're expecting a fresh slate of Dell offers next week, during Black Friday itself on November 29.

But why should PC gamers specifically pick up a Dell Black Friday deal? After all, you could always put together your own gaming PC build, pick up one of the best gaming laptops from another manufacturer, or just generally pay less for a standard PC. Well, while you do often pay a little more for Alienware kit (and Dell PCs generally), you're getting a bunch of reassurances here. Dell's warranty is always a good one, so if you're in any way nervous about investing so much into a gaming PC, you get peace of mind. Alienware rigs always look great, and they use quality components, so you know that you're getting a well built machine that uses parts from some of the best makers out there.

All Dell deals If you want to browse yourself, here are all the Dell early-bird deals that are live now.

The best bit, though, is that if you pick up a Dell Black Friday deal you're essentially getting all the quality for a decent price, as the sales knock off the premium you'd normally pay. Yeah you often can find pre-built PCs and laptops cheaper (along with monitors), and experienced PC gamers will usually opt to build themselves, but if you're new to the hobby and want a reliable machine with a decent warranty and support... it's well worth considering the following deals. And if none of these work for you, consider all the Black Friday gaming laptop deals available to you now, and when the event actually hits at the end of the month.

Best Dell deals today

While the Dell Black Friday deals won't be fully unveiled until next week, there are a handful of early offers you can pick up right now. There are some tasty gaming PCs and laptops due on November 28 and 29, but you can scoop up all kinds of kit throughout the month. Here are the top offers now.

Dell Black Friday deals - when are the rest arriving?

(Image credit: Dell)

If you don't feel like the above deals are enough, the remainder of the Dell Black Friday offers will start to roll in from November 28 (Thanksgiving) onwards. Black Friday itself is November 29, but it seems like this whole month is lousy with sales, so there's no real 'best date' to pick up a bargain. Some retailers save their biggest discounts for the Friday itself but they often sell out in minutes, so jumping on an early price-cut is often the best way to secure the item you want. We already have plenty of Black Friday video game deals out there.

If you have nerves of steel, you could hold out until Cyber Monday, which is December 2 in 2019. Cyber Monday used to be the biggest day for tech and PC discounts but has been overtaken by Black Friday in recent years, making it 'just another day' in many retailers' sale schedules. You'll still see some excellent PC offers on this Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's often the last real chance to get a big saving on a laptop or PC.

What will be on sale during Black Friday?

(Image credit: Alienware)

While most of Dell's Black Friday offers will focus on PCs and laptops, there are always a handful of other items that go on sale. These will still be of interest to the PC gamer because, well, it's stuff you probably want in your home anyway. Here are a few other things you should be looking out for.

1. Gaming monitors

While Alienware and Dell screens aren't usually among our best gaming monitor lists, they're still terrific panels depending on what you need. The Alienware range do tend to be very expensive for what you get but most offer very solid specs, and if you can pick one up for cheap over Black Friday you may find yourself with either a fantastic 165Hz screen, or a 4K-ready monitor that future-proofs you for the next few upgrade cycles. While we do consider value for money when testing monitors, and that's often a reason we exclude the Alienware screens, they are still excellent panels with solid specs, so if you find a good deal... go for it. In terms of the Dell monitors, well, if you're on a budget and don't mind a solid TN screen, they can often be had for just over $100. They'll perform just fine, and are super reliable, so if you get a good deal here if can save you a huge wedge of money.

2. 4K TVs

On the other side of the gaming screen divide, Dell also sells 4K TVs and, you know what, they're often pretty cheap in the sales. You can often find LG OLED sets in the Dell sales for very big discounts, and they're worth picking up as you know you're getting free shipping and all kinds of extra offers on financing. You may not use a 4K TV for PC gaming, although the new LG E9 series do offer G-sync, but we all need somewhere to sit and watch Netflix in style.

(Image credit: LG)

3. Smart home tech

Not the biggest or sexiest of Black Friday offers, but you can often pick up reduced prices on things like Google Home Mini via Dell. There's no specific reason to get these products from the site, instead of say Amazon or Walmart, unless you're getting it much cheaper. However, it's worth keeping an eye on all the offers via Dell as they do cut the prices of Smart tech quite aggressively during Black Friday and the general holiday season.

4. Gaming headsets

Again, the Alienware headsets you can get probably don't represent the best value. They're good, but we'd rather have a pair of Steelseries, Razer, or Sennheiser cans any day. Still, if Dell was to knock 30% off the price of their headsets, well, that would be a deal worth picking up. So keep an eye out if you do need some new audio in your life.

How to save money on Dell Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Dell)

While just finding these discounts is probably enough, there are extra ways to save money on Dell Black Friday deals, to make the purchase that much sweeter. Here are some specific tips, mixed in with extra money-saving advice.

1. Check for extra codes

Dell has a habit of stacking codes and special offers. So, for example, you can often get an extra 5% off your total price when you choose to pay by finance, so that can get you even more money back. It's worth checking whether or not the product you're buying actually has additional offers or codes attached, and if so, you need to input these codes at checkout or they won't apply. Whenever we see them, we always list the additional savings.

2. Get free stuff

Another boon that Dell offers is free stuff. Some PCs come with a free keyboard and mouse, and some offer free upgrades to certain components. We also see gifts like pre-paid Visa cards, often with about $200 of bonus cash for you to spend on whatever you like. It's these little extras that can really make you feel good about buying a new laptop or PC, so do keep an eye out. At the very least you should expect a free game with whatever PC you buy!

3. Spend to get more

This is more of a general piece of advice but... whenever we shop the Black Friday sales, we always look to spend right up to a budget on the big-ticket items like laptops and PCs. What this means is, if we set a budget of $1500 for a laptop, it's better to spend all of that if you can. With discounts you'll get a far, far better laptop for $1500 on Black Friday than you would for $1500 during the rest of the year. What the Black Friday sales allow you to do is get more PC or laptop for your money, and it's far better to try and get extra power than to save a few hundred bucks on a lower-spec machine. Plus, the more you spend, the bigger the discounts tend to be. A $1000 laptop might get $100-off, but a $2000 laptop is likely to see $400-500 shaved off the price.