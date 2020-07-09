Death Stranding bundled free with Nvidia RTX GPUs starting today

Starting today, buying an Nvidia RTX GPU will net you a free copy of Death Stranding. One of the latest videogames to support Nvidia's DLSS 2.0 upscaling technology, Death Stranding will launch on PC on July 14, 2020, and you could be there free-of-charge with any eligible GPU purchase.

In order to qualify, you'll need to purchase of the following RTX 20-series GPUs—either as a standalone graphics card or within a desktop or laptop—before July 29, 2020:

2080 Ti

2080 SUPER

2080

2070 SUPER

2070

2060 SUPER

2060

You'll then receive a Steam code for a digital copy of Kojima Production's post-apocalyptic delivery sim ready for the game's launch. You can find a list of participating retailers and all the fine print over at GeForce.com.

While we're still a little ways out from the game's launch, Andy's Death Stranding impressions certainly paints a weird and enjoyable picture of the game so far. We're also expected excellent performance across the RTX graphics card lineup—thanks to DLSS 2.0.

Nvidia's upscaling technology has proven itself to be a handy tool for increasing frame rates with little impact on visual fidelity during our testing of the RTX feature. However, early testing in the game pre-launch suggests that Death Stranding will be able to offer 4K60 on every RTX graphics cards, even the RTX 2060.

Beyond bundles, existing Nvidia RTX owners are privy to a new Game Ready graphics driver. This includes support for F1 2020 and Death Stranding.

Furthermore, Nvidia's announcing three new G-Sync Compatible displays: the Dell S2721HGF, S2721DGF, and Lenovo G25-10. All three monitors should support variable refresh rates through Nvidia's drivers, if they didn't work already.

So between the hiking, new drivers, and monitor compatibility, hopefully there's something in Nvidia's latest news which appeals to you.