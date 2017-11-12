Dead Dozen is a multiplayer zombie game from the creators of The Wild Eight

The creators of survival game The Wild Eight are working on a new project called the Dead Dozen, a multiplayer horror game in which a team of soldiers has to fight off player-controlled ghouls.

The humans will loot buildings for weapons, armour, ammo and boosters before finding and moving objects around to create barricades. The nasties try to infiltrate their position by breaking down the barricades or finding alternate routes before infecting and eating them. It almost sounds like a nightmare version of Rainbow Six Siege.

If you die as a human you'll come back as a ghoul to take on your former teammates, which suggests there's going to be some kind of 'last man standing' phase where one player faces off against 11 ghouls.

We don't yet have the full details, but we do know that the first alpha version of the game will launch on January 8, containing the "core game loop" and one multiplayer map. Here are a couple of screens from the project:

If you want, you can buy access to the alpha for $14.99.

The developers also revealed they sold The Wild Eight to publisher HypeTrain Digital because of "internal conflict with partners within the company".

"This decision was very hard for us, because our team was hoping to always evolve the game. The Wild Eight is our debut project, it brought us first success and valuable experience. But nevertheless, because of internal conflict with partners within the company, we had to sell the project to the publisher, who is now successfully supporting the project. We will always love The Wild Eight, it's in our hearts."