Procedural horror game Daylight will see the light of day early next year

We've shown off screenshots and a trailer of the armpit-dampening Daylight before, but now's the first time we can attach a release window to forthcoming thrills. Having gained the attention of publisher Atlus, Daylight's now secured its release for the first quarter of 2014.

The procedurally generated horror game—because being able to map your ominous surroundings would simply be too comforting —is currently in development by Zombie, who are pleased with the Atlus partnership since they'll get to "scare even more people." The downloadable title will be hitting Steam as well as that mythological "PS4" thing.

I'll confess I'm a bit of a psychological horror nut—made even nuttier by the fact that it's been at least a couple of years since a game from the genre has left me whimpering, mutt-like. What I've really been wanting is an experience like Silent Hill 2, its PC release issues notwithstanding, and Daylight looks like the closest thing to have come to that. Having entered a new age of technology, though, I fully expect the protagonist to be able to livetweet her own terror.