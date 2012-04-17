Popular

Dark Souls PC screenshots show giant dragon, giant hand, giant giant

By

Dark Souls - dragonslayer

The monsters in Dark Souls can get very big. The man-sized denizens that inhabit the RPG's castles and caves are enough of a threat, but it's the bosses that are really going to mess us up. The PC version will come with a few extra ones, because Namco Bandai know that we PC gamers can take it.

I'm not scared. Just look at the dragon in these screenshots, it's running away! And check out the giant, he's running away as well! Pfff, they're going to have to get a bit braver if they're going to offer us the sort of challenge console players have been complaining about.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
