Cyberpunk 2077 has a new game director, according to a GamesIndustry report, which says that Gabriel Amatangelo, who joined the studio in January 2020 as a creative director, has now assumed the role.

Amatangelo will take over from Adam Badowski, who is also the studio head at CD Projekt Red. The change will apparently enable Badowski to focus more on that role, which is presumably a greater priority now that the studio is moving to a multi-game development strategy.

Amatangelo's hands will be full as well. Cyberpunk 2077 was in rough shape at launch and remains that way, despite the release of multiple patches in the months since. CD Projekt has committed to sticking with it, though: The multiplayer plan has changed, but joint CEO Adam Kiciński said in April that the studio is "convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it." It delayed planned DLC updates earlier this year so it could focus on fixing the game, but promised that they will still be coming as well.

This is what the current development roadmap looks like:

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Prior to joining CD Projekt, Amatangelo was at BioWare, where he served as design director on the Dragon Age: Inquisition DLCs Trespasser and Jaws of Hakkon. He also worked on Star Wars: The Old Republic, and the Rise of the Hutt Cartel and Galactic Starfighter expansions.

The report also indicates that Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, formerly the quest director on Cyberpunk 2077, has stepped down and left the studio. I've reached out to CD Projekt for comment and will update if I receive a reply.