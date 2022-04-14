Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is coming in 2023

Audio player loading…

CD Projekt's post-launch plans for Cyberpunk 2077 went off the rails in a big way after the game arrived in unexpectedly dire condition, forcing the studio to focus on fixes rather than expansions. It's not giving up on the plan for more Cyberpunk, but fans are still going to have to wait awhile to get their hands on it.

The studio said a year ago that planned Cyberpunk expansion were still in development, but the focus since this has been on fixes: The 1.5 update released in February tweaked almost everything in the game and incorporated the long-awaited next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X-S consoles, and another fixer-upper rolled out in March. The need to work on the core game has slowed the development of new content, but it's still coming.

"We are fully committed to the Cyberpunk franchise, and intend to develop it further," CD Projekt joint CEO Adam Kicinski said.

"We've recently released a new set of improvements for Cyberpunk, and we are also working on the next update, 1.6, which will be out in the coming months. Afterwards, support for Cyberpunk will continue, but our focus will gradually shift to the new, exciting endeavors in both Cyberpunk and The Witcher franchises. Right now, the bulk of our team is working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that is targeted to be released in 2023."

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDLApril 14, 2022 See more

Kicinski said in a Q&A session that the recent delay of The Witcher 3's next-gen update was not a factor in the timeline: "Not many" developers are required to finish the job, and taking over the project "will not affect the development" of other work. Unfortunately, he declined to be more specific about when in 2023 the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion might show up, but more details are expected to be revealed later this year.