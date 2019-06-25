Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition is coming to PC: Here's what it includes

Amidst the flood of Cyberpunk 2077 information revealed at E3 this year, CD Projekt served up our first look at the collector's edition of the game. If you've seen The Witcher CE boxes, you won't be at all surprised to hear that it's a pretty spectacular unit, with a huge box, a swanky figurine, an art book, the Visitors Guide to Night City, and all sorts of other stuff.

While at first CD Projekt said the United States would only be getting a digital version, that plan quickly changed. American fans will be able to buy the physical Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition for PC, too.

Good news for our US community - @Marcin360 kept telling us how much you all want #Cyberpunk2077 PC editions (Standard and CE!) available physically in stores. It‘ll happen - we‘ll share more details in the future! pic.twitter.com/65kGrMOzsGJune 10, 2019

The situation isn't quite perfect, as the change is currently only confirmed for the US—CD Projekt is still "checking" the situation in Canada. But generally speaking, any game available in the US is easily had up north, too.

Here's everything CDPR is packing in with the Cyberpunk 2077 PC physical editions, both standard and collector's:

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition PC

Cyberpunk 2077's standard physical edition pre-orders will come with these physical and digital goodies:

Case with game discs

Reversible cover

World compendium detailing the game's setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

[Digital] Game soundtrack

[Digital] Art booklet

[Digital] Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

[Digital] Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition PC

