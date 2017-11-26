Cyber Monday VPN deals

Some great VPN services have big discounts on subscriptions for Cyber Monday. Why subscribe to a VPN? It's a great way to keep your internet connection private and encrypted, keeping credit card information and other sensitive material as safe as possible, and preventing even your ISP from tracking your browsing. If you value privacy, check out these deals.

For all the best Cyber Monday hardware deals, check out the discounts we've found so far here. Game publishers are also heavily discounting all the most popular titles right now.

The highly-rated IPVanish service is offering a steep discount of 76% on its regular monthly rate, dropping the price to $2.87/month for unlimited bandwidth, five simultaneous connections across multiple devices, and zero traffic logs. It also allows Torrenting. This is an excellent deal, and runs to 29 November.

Our number one pick for best VPN service is VyprVPN. Fast, secure, and with a huge number of nodes all over the world, VyprVPN is our go-to for securing and protecting your online privacy. Golden Frog has VyprVPN for $3.75/month for unlimited data and 3 connections, which is 25% off a month. If you're needing more connections, the premium service is $5/month, also 25% off, and includes 5 connections as well as Chameleon VPN protocol.

Our runner-up pick, TunnelBear is offering unlimited data for $4.16/month for a full year. This is a savings of 58%. We like TunnelBear for its ease of use and overall simple setup.

US DEALS:

PureVPN standard service: $1.17, PureVPN (save 89%)

VPN Unlimited economy: $5/month, (save $5/month)

VPN Unlimited professional: $2.08/month, (save $2/month)

VPN Infinity: $100 lifetime, (save $400)