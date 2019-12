Cyber Monday PC case deals

Cyber Monday is a great time to amass everything you need for a new PC build, and you'll want to start with a great motherboard and a quality case—stylish, practical, and ideally, cheap. Now's the time to go deal hunting, and we've sent the hounds to all the major online retailers to find great deals on new PC cases. Here's all the best case discounts we've found so far, and it's also worth checking out our favorite cases just in case they drop in price suddenly.

The best deals right now

If you're looking for a simple mid tower with all of the essentials, the Corsair 400C Mid Tower is $70 (after $10 rebate) on Newegg (save $30). The 400C is compact but offers just enough space for a solid liquid cooling setup.

Corsair Carbide 270R, $45 ($10 rebate card), Newegg. Corsair has made some of our favorite cases, and they're super easy to work with. The 270R has plenty of room and is ready for liquid cooling.

All our favorite deals

US DEALS:

Coolermaster MasterCase H500P Mid Tower: $130 (after $20 rebate), Newegg (save $20)

Corsair Crystal Series 570X Mid Tower: $140, Newegg (save $40)

Corsair SPEC-04 Mid Tower: $30 (after $10 rebate), Newegg (save $20)

Corsair 750D Full Tower: $100 (after $20 rebate), Newegg (save $60)

Corsair 760T Full Tower: $140 (after $20 rebate), Newegg (save $60)

Corsair 780T Full Tower: $140 (after $20 rebate), Newegg (save $60)

Thermaltake View 71 Full Tower: $120 (after $30 rebate), Newegg (save $50)

Thermaltake View 31 Mid Tower: $70 (after $20 rebate), Newegg (save $30)

Thermaltake Core P5 Open Frame Full Tower: $100 (after $30 rebate), Newegg (save $70)

Fractal Meshify Mid Tower: $70, Newegg (save $20)

Fractal Define R5 Mid Tower: $80, Newegg (save $30)

Fractal Define XL R2 Full Tower: $100, Newegg (save $30)

Fractal Node 202 Mini-ITX Case: $110, Newegg (save $30). Includes 450W SFX power supply.

Rosewill Dual-Fan Micro ATX Mini Tower: $20, Newegg (save $30)

Rosewill Orbit-Z1 Mid Tower: $65, Newegg (save $35)

NZXT S340 Mid Tower: $50 (after $15 rebate), Newegg (save $30)

NZXT H440 Mid Tower: $95 (after $20 rebate), Newegg (save $45)

NZXT H440 (White/Black/Purple/Blue/Red): $96 (w/ promo code BF20), NZXT (save $24)

NZXT S340 (White/Black/Purple/Blue/Red): $56 (w/ promo code BF20), NZXT (save $13)

NZXT S340 Elite (White/Black/Blue/Red): $80 (w/ promo code BF20), NZXT (save $20)

UK DEALS:

Bitfenix Neos ATX Tower Black/Gold - £29, Overclockers UK (Save £10)

Bitfenix Phenom MATX Cube Case, Nvidia White - £50, Overclockers UK (Save £20)

Corsair Crystal 460X Midi Tower - £88, Overclockers UK (Save £35)

Corsair Graphite 760T V2 Full Tower - £130, Overclockers UK (Save £45)

NZXT Noctis 450 Matte Black Mid Tower - £95, Overclockers UK (Save £30)

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv Micro-ATX Glass Case - £100, Overclockers UK (Save £20)

Raijintek Asterion Classic Aluminium Midi Tower Silver - £95, Overclockers UK (Save £40)

Raijintek Asterion Classic Aluminium Midi Tower Black - £95, Overclockers UK (Save £40

We'll continue to update this page with more Cyber Monday deals as they come in. For our full list of deals on GPUs, monitors, keyboards and more, check out our complete guide to Cyber Monday deals .

