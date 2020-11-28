Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals: offers on the best pre-built gaming rigs

We're now into Cyber Monday gaming PC deals territory, people. Yes, just like that, Black Friday has come and gone, but it's only the actual date on the calendar—many of the deals still remain. Surprisingly few PC deals have vanished as we roll into the weekend, and there are still bargains to be had on a range of prebuilt desktop, like a $320 discount on a gaming PC outfitted with a Core i7 10700 CPU and GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. And as we pivot further into Cyber Monday, keep an eye on this section, because more discounted desktops will inevitably arrive. That includes ones with Ampere.

Again, it's worth noting that, while you're not going to be finding spectacular deals on RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT graphics cards on their own, or even actually find them in stock anywhere, it is still possible to pick up next-gen GPUs in full systems.

And even though you also won't be able to get your hands on Ryzen 5000 processors, system builders can, and they are busily grabbing stock to make sure orders go through. As a side effect, that means the last-gen gear is now ripe for price cuts and so we're seeing some fantastic gaming PC deals on existing stock.

We've split our recommendations up into three different categories: gaming PCs with Nvidia's latest GPUs, current-gen gaming PCs, and cheaper office PCs. Because, y'know, there are times when you just need a dumb box to do more mundane tasks.

Cyber Monday RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 PCs

Best gaming PC Alienware Aurora R11 | i7 10700KF | RTX 3080 | $2,439.99 $2,391.19 at Dell (save $48)

This isn't exactly a big savings on the Aurora R11, but it's currently our favorite pre-built gaming PC, and you can actually get one with an RTX 3080. Save yourself the hassle of searching for cards in-stock on every store on the internet.View Deal

iBuyPower gaming PC | RTX 3070 | Intel i7 | $1,629 at iBuyPower (save $220)

You can bag an RTX 3070 this weekend it seems... you just have to buy a full system wrapped around it. That's some fancy wrapping paper, including 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and the 8-core, 16-thread 10th Gen Intel Core i7. The system is expected to be delivery by Christmas Day.View Deal

iBuyPower Ampere Gaming PC | RTX 3080 | Intel i9 | $2,299 at iBuyPower

Buying an RTX 3080 is nigh-on impossible right now, so a pre-built system is absolutely the way to go for that sweet, sweet Ampere graphics. This iBuyPower machine has also nets you a 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Delivered by 12/25.View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals

Bargain Gamer CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme | i5 10400F | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 500GB NVMe SSD | $799.99 $679.99 (save $120)

This prebuilt by CyberpowerPC is a great starting setup for gamers looking to play the latest games in 1080p. It comes with a midrange i5 and the updated GTX 1660 Super, the only thing we'd recommend is a simple DIY RAM upgrade. View Deal

Cobratype TITANOBOA | i7 10700 | RTX 2070 | $1,899.99 $1,579.99 at Newegg (save $320)

A decent saving here on a gaming PC with a very nice CPU, a 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2070. A 30-series card would make the deal sweeter, but this is still a quality rig.View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop | i5 10400 | GTX 1660 Ti | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,179.99 $699.99 (save $480)

This is a great setup for playing games at 1080p, with a deep discount for Black Friday. It can also handle some content creation chores, with a 6-core/12-thread CPU inside. Use promo code DBBFDTAFF6 for the full discount.View Deal

ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop | i7-9700K | RTX 2080 Super | $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

This is a tidy saving on a very strong gaming build. You're gonna be able to play new games on this at 1440p/max settings, and enjoy raytracing in games that support it. The 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD storage combo is nice too. You're gonna need that storage 'cause games just keep getting bigger and bigger.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | RTX 2080 Super | Ryzen 7 | $2,039.99 $1,649.99 at Dell (save $390)

The Aurora machines are our favorite pre-built gaming PCs right now, and this is a mighty discount on a mighty rig. Sure, the Ampere cards might have superseded the older Turing architecture, but there is still a whole lot of performance on offer. As well as 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a fantastic AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU.View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop SE | RTX 2070 Super | Intel i7 | $1,829.99 $1,399.99 at Dell (save $430)

The new Dell gaming PCs are pretty little things, with a bit of the Mac desktop aesthetic. That's no bad thing, especially when it comes packing an RTX 2070 Super, a 512GB SSD, and an 8-core, 16-thread Intel i7. One thing to note, however, is that it's only sporting a single 16GB stick of RAM, which will halve its bandwidth. Though you could always buy another stick...View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | RX 5500 | Core i5 10400 | $869.99 $599.99 at HP (save $267 with coupon code)

With an AMD RX 5500 and Intel Core i5 10400 combo inside, this PC is built with some of the latest PC gaming tech around. It's no slouch either, and there's plenty of room to upgrade down the line. A great starting point for any PC gamer, make sure to use coupon code SMBHOL10 to maximise the discount.View Deal

Origin PC deals | Pick up to 3 free gifts on select systems

Origin hasn't yet listed any specific system deals, but it has launched its Black Friday bundles. The bonuses take the form of either a $50 VISA card, a 500GB Seagate SSD, a Corsiar Void Pro wireless headset, a Corsair K55 and Harpoon keyboard/mouse setup, a Corsair Dark Core Pro mouse, or an Elgato Mini Dock.View Deal

NZXT PCs with RTX 30-series cards| 10% off any BLD PC

This deal starts Thanksgiving evening, and will get you a 10% discount on NZXT's very good, custom-built gaming PCs—with the elusive GeForce RTX 3080 and 3070 cards in them.View Deal

Cyber Monday Office PC deals

HP Pavilion TP01-0145m | Ryzen 3 3200G | Radeon RTX 550| $549.99 $449.99 at Walmart

This unassuming box is a bit of an oddity for an office machine in that it pairs the Ryzen 3 3200G's integrated graphics with a Radeon RTX 550 graphics card. Beyond that you get 8GB of RAM, a 128GB boot SSD for the bundled copy of Windows 10 Home, and a 1TB HDD. A decent work system that could play the odd game at a push.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 | Ryzen 3 3250U | $419.99 $269.99 at Lenovo

AMD's recent successes aren't limited to gaming, as this Ryzen 3 3250U-powered office PC proves. This perfectly capable work machine is enjoying $150 off its normal price right now, and for that you get 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. The 3250U is a dual-core, quad-thread CPU that tops out at 3.5GHz, and really not too shabby. You do get Windows 10 Home for your money as well.View Deal

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming PC

There's only the slimmest of chances that we'll see machines packing the latest and greatest gear hit the bargain bins. The fact that every retailer appears to be selling every RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 they get their hands on means that there's no need for them to try and entice customers with Nvidia's latest tech. The same is true for AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors, and I'm guessing it'll be a similar story with the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards.

The shortage of new hardware has had two effects on the pre-built system market. The first is that it has never been busier, so if you do want a cutting-edge system, you're going to need to throw some money down with your system builder of choice if you want anything this side of Christmas (assuming it isn't too late already). If you desperately want an RTX 3080, this is still probably the quickest way of getting one.

The second, and the one that's potentially more interesting to anyone looking to grab a Cyber Monday gaming PC bargain, is that the last-gen machines just aren't as tempting as they were before this autumn's tech bonanza. At least not for the same money. All this last-gen kit doesn't just miraculously disappear though, retailers and system builders need to sell it to make some money back.

Here's the thing, there's absolutely nothing wrong with machines built around Zen 2, Intel 10th-Gen CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 2080s if the price is right. If you'd bought such a machine six months ago you'd have enjoyed some great gaming with it, and that doesn't change with the release of new hardware. Don't be put off by the fact that such machines don't use the very latest, greatest hardware basically. There are still some seriously good machines out there.

As ever when hunting for bargains, focus on what you need and don't be swayed to grab a bargain just because it's cheap.