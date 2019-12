Crysis 2 is out next week, on March 22 in the US, and March 25 in Europe, and Crytek are throwing out a wealth of new footage. Above we see some in-game shenanigans, showing off more of the nanosuit's abilities. There's nano-biff mode for harder punching, nano-whoosh for added speed and a "nano-na-na-na-na, you can't see me" mode for better sneaking and stabbing. There's also a TV ad for the game, which you'll find embedded below.

[thanks CVG ]