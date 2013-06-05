Crusader Kings Chronicles: Lords of the North, Chapter 1

Victory or Valhall! With the release of Crusader Kings II: The Old Gods, the time has come once again to weave a stirring saga of war, love, betrayal, and adventure. This is the Crusader Kings Chronicle: Lords of the North.

This introductory chapter will bring you up to speed on what you need to know about Crusader Kings II if you're new to the game, as well as introducing the starting characters and briefly touching on some of the new expansion mechanics. Onward!

