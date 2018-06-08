Crackdown 3 delay confirmed by Microsoft, due in 2019 (Updated)

Update: After denying Crackdown 3 cancellation rumours last week, as outlined in our original story below, Microsoft has now confirmed the incoming action game is delayed till February, 2019.

In conversation with Windows Central, the publisher said: "Our fans' response to the signature antics and explosive gameplay of Crackdown 3 has been incredible. To ensure we deliver the experience they deserve, Crackdown 3 will be launching in Feb 2019. We look forward to sharing more on Crackdown 3 this Sunday during the Xbox E3 2018 briefing."

It's been a long road for Crackdown 3—announced in 2014 and delayed a handful of times since. This latest push back sees it sidestep the end of year rush, which includes Rockstar's console-exclusive Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield 5.

Original story:



Just a week ago Microsoft denied a rumor Crackdown 3 was being cancelled, but now it appears there's still some bad news for players eagerly awaiting the game. Kotaku reports that two sources familiar with the game's plans for release say Crackdown 3 won't be out until 2019.

First announced in 2014 with a plan for a 2016 release, Crackdown 3 then shifted to a 2017 release window, and then was delayed again for mid-2018. Here we are in mid-2018, and now it appears there may be yet another delay for the action adventure game. We've reached out to Microsoft for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.