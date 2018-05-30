Microsoft denies Crackdown 3 delay

It was reported on Reddit earlier today that Amazon Spain had canceled all preorders for Crackdown 3, the high-flying action game that was announced at E3 all the way back in 2014. That led to speculation that it was being delayed yet again, or possibly even canceled outright.

In response, Microsoft's general manager of games marketing Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter to reassure everyone that all is well, and the game is still coming.

The team continues to work hard on the game for our fans, you should contact Amazon directly for any questions related to orders with them.May 30, 2018

"Team also confirmed this was due to a technical issue on Amazon side and is being addressed," Greenberg tweeted separately. "Hope that helps!"

The concern is understandable. Crackdown 3 was originally set to be released in 2016, was then pushed into 2017, and actually got a specific release date before being delayed yet again into this year. It still doesn't have a specific date but at last look was expected to be out in Q2/Q3 of this year; since we're now roughly two-thirds of the way into that second quarter, I'd expect either a big reveal at E3 or a push into Q3/Q4.

From last year's E3, here's Terry Crews explaining what's what: