Corsair's Void Pro Surround headset is on sale for $50 right now

If you're looking for the best gaming headset, we suggest looking into Razer's Nari Ultimate. However, if you're looking for something considerably less expensive, Corsair's Void Pro Surround is on sale for $50 right now.

Corsair refreshed its Void Pro line about a year and a half ago. The Void Pro Surround features 50mm neodymium speaker drivers, a noise cancelling unidirectional microphone, and microfiber mesh fabric and memory foam earcups.

The Void Pro Surround works with with PC and a variety of game consoles. Assuming you'll be using this on a PC, it comes with a USB adapter to enable Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround.

Amazon as the red and black model in stock and ready to ship. The carbon model is also marked down to $50, though the listing says it "usually ships within 1 to 3 months." Alternately, you can grab carbon version direct from Corsair, where it's also marked down.

