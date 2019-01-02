Corsair’s 7.1-channel HS60 gaming headset is on sale for $40

If you need a new gaming headset and don't want to spend a ton of cash, Corsair's HS60 is on sale for $39.99 at Newegg today. That's down from its $69.99 list price.
This headset goes on sale every so often, though according to CamelCamelCamel's price tracking on Amazon, it drops to $49.99 when it's on sale, and sells for $67.99 when it's not. The price on Newegg today is the lowest we've seen it.
This is a multi-platform headset, meaning you can use it with PC and various consoles. However, 7.1-channel surround sound is only available when plugged into a PC via the included USB adapter. It also features larger 50mm drivers, memory foam earcups, and a mic that is Discord certified.
Corsair HS60 Surround Sound Headset | 7.1 Surround | $39.99
This headset offers virtual 7.1-channel surround sound when plugged into a PC. It also has on-ear volume and mute controls for on-the-fly adjustments. Buy at Newegg
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.