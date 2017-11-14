Cooler Master launches its first RGB liquid coolers

Given how popular RGB lighting has become, it had not occurred to us that Cooler Master had not yet released a liquid cooler with RGB lighting. Well, it hadn't, not until today with the introduction of two new all-in-one liquid cooling solutions, the MasterLiquid ML240L and 120L RGB. Welcome to the party.

Cooler Master says both designs are manufactured in-house, as opposed to simply slapping its brand on another company's cooler. They feature low-profile dual-chamber RGB pumps with six lighting effects enabled through an included RGB controller. The lighting is compatible with RGB motherboards from ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI, so you can synchronize the light show.

The larger ML240L features a low resistance 240mm radiator with two MasterFan MF120R RGB fans, each with nine fan blades. Cooler Master claims the design allows for a higher flow rate and heat exchange efficiency.

Same goes for the ML120L, only it is obviously smaller and comes with a single MF120R RGB fan.

Both coolers support a long list of sockets from Intel and AMD, including AMD's newest AM4 socket for Ryzen. Installation is supposedly "quick and easy" with the included universal hardware.

Cooler Master says the ML240L RGB ($70) and ML120L RGB ($60) will be available to preorder in the US at "select online stores" starting today.