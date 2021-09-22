Where to collect Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite

Fortnite's Balenciaga crossover wants you to collect S sneakers for a new spray cosmetic. What's an S sneaker? That's a line of shoes from luxury brand Balenciaga, which recently launched a line of $1,000 Fortnite T-shirts that make JCPenney look like high fashion.

Collecting S sneakers (40 to be exact) will earn you the Knights Look spray, which shows Fortnite's X-Lord skin donned in one of Balenciaga's big baggy jackets.

If you don't know where to collect S sneakers, read our full guide below for details.

Collect S sneakers in Fortnite Creative

For once in our lives, we actually have a Fortnite challenge that doesn't happen on the battle royale island. Instead, you need to head to Fortnite Creative mode. To get there from the main menu, select the playlist box that lets you choose different modes in Fortnite. Select the "create" tab and you'll be prompted to enter your own island hub.

Balenciaga has taken over the Creative island hub with a custom area designed to look like one of their stores.

Spread around the area, you'll find glowing S sneakers that look like this.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll also find more S sneakers inside the Balenciaga store at the end of the hub. Look on the shelves and tables for the telltale glow of the sneakers. There's also a second floor that contains at least 10 sneakers.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Like we mentioned above, you need to collect 40 S sneakers. So you'll need to collect them from both inside the store and outside. Scour the sides of the hub for tables and corners the shoes may be hiding in. You should be able to find 40 well before you discover every shoe.

Once you've collected 40 S sneakers, the Knights Look spray will be added to your locker.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides section for more challenge walkthroughs and season 8 details you need to know.