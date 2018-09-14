Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle revealed (Updated)

Update: The PC version of the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle has been pushed back to a later, as-of-yet unspecified date. Read the full story here.

Original story:

Capcom has smooshed together seven arcade beat ‘em ups into one meaty bundle. The Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle was announced on the latest Nintendo Direct but is coming to PC as well as consoles. It’s the first time several of these games have been seen outside of arcade cabinets.

The bundle contains Final Fight, Captain Commando, Battle Circuit, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and The King of Dragons. If, like me, you spent the early ‘90s in a wee village where the pub’s fruit machine was the closest you got to an arcade, some of these might be unfamiliar.

If you can’t find three friends to join you on one of these brawling adventures, there’s online support; you can tweak the difficulty and adjust the settings to give you more lives; and if you’re a purist, you can play the Japanese versions of the games.

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle is due out on September 18.